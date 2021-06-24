Blair William & Co. IL Buys 16,343 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.20% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 96.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

