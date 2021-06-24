Blair William & Co. IL Buys 756 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $160.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.83. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

