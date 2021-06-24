Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $919,017.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,449.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,021 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $163.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $168.93.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

