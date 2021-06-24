Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geier Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,183. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $82.65 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

