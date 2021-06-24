Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.8% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $457.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $467.24. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total transaction of $1,354,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,458,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

