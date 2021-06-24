Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.15 Million Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.11% of J & J Snack Foods worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after acquiring an additional 168,378 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,431 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,208,000 after purchasing an additional 72,977 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $173.96 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,933.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.25.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 227.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.