Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,530 shares of company stock worth $2,553,355. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

Shares of BFAM opened at $149.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,491.58 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.86 and a 52 week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.