Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,161 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,469 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Boston Partners lifted its position in Halliburton by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,713 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,747 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,259,000 after acquiring an additional 500,515 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Halliburton by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 250,714 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 90,139 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 494,370 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after buying an additional 79,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.83. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.59.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

