Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,811 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of Vontier worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vontier by 88.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $102,916,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 55.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,004,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,944,000 after buying an additional 1,076,513 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $67,584,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $67,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Vontier stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.36. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

