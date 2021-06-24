Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.65 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,511 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.23% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,250,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,067,000 after buying an additional 277,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,052,000 after purchasing an additional 48,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,137 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.98. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

