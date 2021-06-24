Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,353 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHC. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

