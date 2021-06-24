Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.94 Million Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.09% of Medallia worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medallia by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medallia by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,839 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medallia by 6,046.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after acquiring an additional 938,557 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Medallia by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after acquiring an additional 887,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at $22,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $65,733.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,585 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,014,826.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,518,134.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,140 shares of company stock worth $7,524,456 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

