Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,008 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,570,967 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $51,731,000 after acquiring an additional 862,920 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,863 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 107,210 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 94,143 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 498.9% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,633,093 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,778,000 after buying an additional 1,360,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

