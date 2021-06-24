Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,699,000 after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,758 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DLR opened at $151.95 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 98.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.42.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

