Blair William & Co. IL Makes New Investment in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.05% of Pinnacle Financial Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $88.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

