Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 18,720 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,365 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of Glacier Bancorp worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $55.63 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

