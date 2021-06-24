Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 18,908 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.24% of Krystal Biotech worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,323,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 19.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after buying an additional 47,126 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 60.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,604,000 after buying an additional 144,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $66.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 1.14. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

