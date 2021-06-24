Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 30,713 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,713 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 42,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.64.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

