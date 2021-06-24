Blair William & Co. IL Sells 28,321 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,321 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $114.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

