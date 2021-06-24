Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,865 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.21% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,551,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 400,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $88.06 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.23.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

