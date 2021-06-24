Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,677 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $137.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $141.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

