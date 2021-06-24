Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,713 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12,091.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,881 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,491,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,566,000 after buying an additional 586,308 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,727,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,138,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,344,000 after buying an additional 272,202 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.42. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

