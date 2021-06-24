Blank Wallet (BLANK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.26 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001926 BTC on major exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $13.05 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

