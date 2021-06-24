BlitzPredict Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,799.00 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One BlitzPredict coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlitzPredict has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $808,819.28 and $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000968 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00053380 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00039278 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BlitzPredict Coin Profile

XBP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

