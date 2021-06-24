BLOC.MONEY Reaches Market Capitalization of $285,797.04 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. BLOC.MONEY has a total market cap of $285,797.04 and approximately $5,834.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00054515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00020436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.27 or 0.00609846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00040476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY Profile

BLOC is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 18,647,563 coins. The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money . BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

Buying and Selling BLOC.MONEY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOC.MONEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOC.MONEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

