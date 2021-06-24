Blocery (BLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, Blocery has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blocery has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocery coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00054803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00020885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.56 or 0.00609025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00039870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Blocery

Blocery (CRYPTO:BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,534,937 coins. The official website for Blocery is blocery.io . The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Blocery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

