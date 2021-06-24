Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.45 Million

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market cap of $6.45 million and $308,504.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00054693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.00 or 0.00602027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00039618 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,024,244 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

