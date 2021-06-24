BLOCKv (VEE) Price Hits $0.0122

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $40.15 million and approximately $258,442.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00054271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00020188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.09 or 0.00604787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00040014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.