Blockzero Labs (XIO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $127,872.00

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and $127,872.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00054665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00021086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.91 or 0.00606398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00077629 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

