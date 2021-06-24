Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Tops $0.14

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $176,881.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00054715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00020980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.55 or 0.00607468 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00039857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

