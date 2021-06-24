BMO Capital Markets Cuts Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$45.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

EMP.A has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.44.

TSE EMP.A traded down C$0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.49. 368,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.07. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$32.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.58.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$648,613.54. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total value of C$143,674.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$58,531.20.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

