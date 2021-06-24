BOLT (BOLT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $64,784.00

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. BOLT has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $64,784.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00054803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00020885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.56 or 0.00609025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00039870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

