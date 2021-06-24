BOMB Market Cap Hits $1.24 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00003913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $183,499.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,677.61 or 0.99460857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00029960 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00058586 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000819 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,054 coins and its circulating supply is 905,266 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

