Bonk (BONK) Price Down 31% This Week

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Bonk coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bonk has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. Bonk has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bonk alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00054715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00020980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.55 or 0.00607468 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00039857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Bonk Profile

BONK is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.