Bontex (OTCMKTS:BOTX) Trading 106.2% Higher

Bontex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTX) traded up 106.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 132,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 911% from the average session volume of 13,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.08.

About Bontex (OTCMKTS:BOTX)

Bontex Inc manufactures and supplies specialty composite materials to customers worldwide. It offers cellulose board and light gauge products comprising cellulose fibers for products, such as visors, brims, and size bands for headwear, as well as insoles for footwear products; and treated elastomeric wet web impregnated substrates to resist mold type growth that causes odor in luggage.

