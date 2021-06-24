Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Booking worth $918,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Booking by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Booking by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,249.46. 3,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,330.97. The stock has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 131.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,532.83 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

