Boolberry Hits Market Capitalization of $413,289.99 (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 118.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Boolberry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Boolberry has traded 93% higher against the U.S. dollar. Boolberry has a total market cap of $413,289.99 and $59.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.14 or 0.00630763 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001920 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001270 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Boolberry Coin Profile

Boolberry (CRYPTO:BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com . Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Boolberry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boolberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boolberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

