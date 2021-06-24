Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading 2.9% Higher This Week

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $571,313.08 and $17,439.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.55 or 0.00027214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00046334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00162759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00098463 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,173.58 or 0.99116106 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

