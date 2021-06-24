BOX Token (BOX) Market Cap Tops $2.42 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. BOX Token has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $1.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00147359 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000920 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000496 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

