Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.59). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 274 ($3.58), with a volume of 92,012 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 240.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.99 million and a PE ratio of 20.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.85%. Braemar Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

In other Braemar Shipping Services news, insider Nigel Payne purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

About Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

