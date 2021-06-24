Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 93,104 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,997 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93,104 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Target worth $112,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Target by 619.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Target by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock worth $8,705,658. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

TGT stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.99. 71,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,102. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $116.73 and a 52-week high of $237.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.43. The firm has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.