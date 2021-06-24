Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 256,263 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,261,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,263 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Johnson Controls International worth $75,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.57. 104,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,487,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

