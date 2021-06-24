Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 32,703 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,703 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $51,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,418,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,148 shares of company stock worth $37,318,127. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $550.71. 7,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $540.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $409.17 and a 12 month high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

