Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 59,851 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,851 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 0.7% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $92,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 131,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,327,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

