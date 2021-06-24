Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.54% of PulteGroup worth $74,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.19. 76,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,505. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

