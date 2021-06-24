Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,237 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 34,262 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $47,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

Intel stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.72. 537,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,819,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.