Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 564,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,671 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of The Progressive worth $53,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $95.47. 52,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,491,000 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

