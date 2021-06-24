Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,647,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,920 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.5% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Citigroup worth $192,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,947,000 after acquiring an additional 881,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,832,503,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,435,000 after acquiring an additional 181,520 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

C stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.67. The company had a trading volume of 800,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,163,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

