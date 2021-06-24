Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $111.81 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 890.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,280 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $111,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

In other news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $133.10. 156,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531,544. The firm has a market cap of $325.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $115.04 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

