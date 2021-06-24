Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $44.13 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 359.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,742,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,363,252 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Juniper Networks worth $44,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,694.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,563 shares of company stock worth $4,745,626 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.24. 34,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,653. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

